Unable to get a deal done, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced negotiations are over with the MLB Players Union. Manfred gave the Player’s Union a 4:00 PM deadline tomorrow, June 23 to let the league know if they will report to training camps on July 1, so a 60 game season could be started in late July.

Manfred and team owners are also asking players if they will agree to the proposed safety protocols with the coronavirus.