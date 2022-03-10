Baseball’s back: MLB, Players agree to deal ending lockout

The gates are locked and the building empty at Busch Stadium on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, 2021, making it the first time since 1994 that the deadline has passed without a new agreement being reached. The league has now locked out the players. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS– Major League Baseball’s lockout of its players is over, 99 days after it began.

One day after more regular season games were at least temporarily canceled, including the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener, the sides came to an agreement that preserves a 162 game season. The Players Asociation has ratified the agreement, according to the Associated Press. The owners have not officially ratified it yet.

Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.

Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.

The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin, when the international draft obstacle caused MLB to refuse to counter the union’s latest overall proposal. Terms of the ultimate final agreement were not immediately available.

In a Mark Feinsand story on MLB.com shared on the MLB Twitter account, some of the terms are as follows:

Increased minimum salaries

Raised competitive balance tax thresholds

Universal DH

A system to prevent service-time manipulation

12 team postseason

According to the AP, the minimum salary will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to around $230 million this year, a slight loosening for the biggest spenders such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox. A new bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.

This is a developing story and will be updated