Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the post game report after the Battlehawks 30-12 defeat to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, The defeat cost the Battlehawks a chance at clinching a playoff spot. They can still clinch with a win next week in the XFL’s final regular season game.

The math was simple; beat Seattle Sunday at The Dome and the BattleHawks would be

in the playoffs. They lost and now it’s complicated. The Sea Dragons beat St. Louis

30-12. AJ McCarron returned at quarterback for the BattleHawks. He had a touchdown,

but also had two interceptions. Both teams are 6-3. The BattleHawks host Orlando

next Saturday. Seattle is at home against Vegas on Sunday. If both teams lose, St. Louis

makes the playoffs. If both teams win, it comes down to some complicated scenarios

involving how many points St. Louis scores against Orlando.