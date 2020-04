Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Battlehawks President Kurt Hunzeker on Monday, April 20, 2020. Hunzeker says he was and still is shocked that the XFL, which the Battlehawks were a part of, is now a defunct football league. Hunzeker goes on to say that St. Louis was the most successful of all of the XFL franchises and it’s ashamed that the league closed down, despite St. Louis fans great support of their team.

