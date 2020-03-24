Battlehawks QB Jordan Ta’Amu headed to the NFL and the Chiefs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Dallas Renegades in an XFL Football game on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu is heading to the NFL. The XFL’s most accurate quarterback this past season agreed to a deal with the Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Ta’amu’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman comnfirmed the deal of his client with Kansas City. Ta’Amu led the first year Battlehawks offense, by throwing for 1,050 yards and five touchdown passes. Those numbers made him the XFL’s third leading passer and the league’s most accurate QB with a completion percentage of 72%. Ta’Amu also was a running threat, rushing for 217 yards and a TD run. That ranked 7th in the XFL.

In Kansas City, Ta’Amu will battle Chad Henne and Kyle Shurmur to be the Chiefs backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes.