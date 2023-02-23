Probably too early to compare the Battlehawks to the Cardiac Cards (St. Louis Football Cardinals)

from the 1970’s, but the latest version of the XFL has provided back to back thrillers. Thursday night in Seattle the St. Louis Battlehawks came back from a 12-0 deficit to win 20-18 on a last second field goal by Donnie Hageman. A.J. McCarron had a touchdown pass to give the Battlehawks a 17-12 lead only to see Seattle answer, which set up Hageman’s heroics. The game-winning kick gave the Battlehawks a 2-0 record to start the season.