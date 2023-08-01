ST. LOUIS — Season ticket memberships are now on sale to see the Battlehawks in 2024. They start at $25 per game per seat for five home games. The membership also gives you access to events with players, priority access, discounts on tickets, and 20% off all gear on XFLShop.com.

“We can’t wait to share season two with you. Be Part of the Family, Be Part of the Dream, Be part of the Journey. XFL… Where Dreams Meet Opportunities,” writes Mike Guiffre,

Director of Ticket Sales & Service.

Buying the tickets online works the best from a desktop computer. There are different rates depending on where you sit in the stadium. See a map and purchase the season ticket membership here.