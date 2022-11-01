ST. LOUIS – Ka-kaw remains the law. The St. Louis Battlehawks are back as the XFL gets set for its relaunch in 2023.

The XFL officially announced team names, colors and logos for eight teams after announcing each of the host cities several months earlier. The Battlehawks, slightly rebranded from the BattleHawks, led the XFL in attendance in 2020 behind a 3-2 record before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately shortened the season and led to a two-year hiatus for the league.

Anthony Becht will be the Battlehawks’ first head coach in the relaunch.

“It’s good to say that name. That team name is awesome, I’m so glad we kept it,” said Becht in a welcome message via Twitter on Tuesday. “You guys, by your response, are really fired up about it.”

Football fans have the opportunity to meet and interact with Becht on Tuesday. He will be on the Bally’s Live Stage at Ballpark Village from 5-7 p.m. as part of a Battlehawks town hall.

Becht, a Pennsylvania native, spent 12 seasons as an NFL tight end from 2000 to 2011, including the 2008 campaign with the then-St. Louis Rams. He has previously served as a tight ends coach for the American football franchise San Diego Fleet.

The rest of the Battlehawks coaching staff includes:

Director of Team Operations: Anastasia Ali

Director of Player Personnel: Dave Boller

Offensive Coordinator: Bruce Gradkowski

Running Backs: Art Valero

Wide Receivers: Ricky Proehl

Offensive Line: Pat Perles

Offensive Line Assistant: Mark Lee

Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Abraham

Defensive Line: La’Roi Glover

Linebackers: Dave Steckel

Athletic Trainer: Eric Avila

Equipment Manager: Todd Hewitt

Video Manager: Sean Hollister

For the latest updates on the St. Louis Battlehawks, including the schedule and ticket options, click here.