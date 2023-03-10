DALLAS, TX — A member of the Battlehawks training staff passed away last night at the team hotel. Ben Siegfried was in his early 20s when he passed away. A cause of death has not yet been released.

FOX 2 sports reporter Daniel Esteve says that morning meetings were canceled, but practice continued as scheduled. The team will fly to St. Louis Saturday for the game against the Arlington Renegades.

The Battlehawks released this statement about the coach’s death:

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening. Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our Battlehawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Siegfried played for the Dutchmen football team at Lebanon Valley College. His major was in athletic training.