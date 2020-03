BRENTWOOD, Mo. – BattleHawks coach Jonathon Hayes several players were in Brentwood Tuesday at the Little Bit Foundation to help sort through, pack, and stock donations for those in need. Despite coming off a tough weekend loss, the players know this is important.

“Is the game important? You bet,” Coach Hayes said. “But giving back is more important than what we are doing and we understand that. But what we need to do is pass it forward.”