After two weeks on the road, the St. Louis BattleHawks will finally get to play in front of their fans this Sunday, February 23. The BattleHawks 1-1 will host the New York Guardians at 2:00 PM at the Dome at America’s Center.

28,000 starved St. Louis football fans will pack the lower bowl of the Dome and the BattleHawks are excited about it!