ST. LOUIS — In Week 5 of the 2023 XFL season, the D.C. Defenders and the St. Louis Battlehawks played each other again. D.C. stayed unbeaten by beating A.J. McCarron and the St. Louis Battlehawks 28-20. Running Back Abram Smith ran for 218 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

