BattleHawks fans lament loss of new season due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis football fans say the BattleHawks team and the XFL as a whole are victims of the coronavirus.

Daniel Budwill started a team fan page just before the BattleHawks’ first game.

“I’m really upset about it,” he said. “I thought we had a good following here and I think that we were supporting our team really well. It’s sad to see.”

COVID-19 is catching a lot of the blame.

“I think it’s affecting all the sports business, especially a new franchise like that,” said fan Mary Brown said.

Rico Ayuso said the organization was building momentum in the city.

“People was going down there and everybody was getting interested,” he said.

This city lost the Rams and, before that, the football Cardinals; now the BattleHawks.

“We were burned again. This time Mother Nature got us,” said fan Jim Hoey said.