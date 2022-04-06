ST. LOUIS – The XFL released a one-minute rebrand video Wednesday morning showcasing the league’s new identity and vision, and clips from BattleHawks games were used.

At 0:17 in the video, former BattleHawks player Marcus Lucas is seen slapping hands with a fan. The video was narrated by and featured league owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. Click here to watch the full video.

The St. Louis BattleHawks were a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy.

The BattleHawks were 3-2 in 2020 before the pandemic forced league operations to shut down and eventually head to bankruptcy court where it was acquired by actor and pro wrestling star Johnson and his ex-wife and businesswoman Garcia.

Operations were suspended and employees were laid off on April 10, 2020, during an in-house conference call. The XFL and its eight franchises played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule in 2020. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and FOX.

In December 2021, Garcia posted photos to Instagram from a meeting in New York City on the future of the XFL. The photos included a countdown to the 2023 season, and league uniforms were seen in the background of one of the photos. The uniform on the far right was a BattleHawks uniform.

The photo that showed the countdown said the XFL combine will be in June 2022, training camp will be in January 2023, and season kickoff will be on February 18, 2023.