A general view during gameplay in the second quarter of a XFL game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Seattle Dragons at the Dome at America’s Center on February 29, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas /Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The BattleHawks are opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for the Week 7 game against Los Angeles on March 21. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The BattleHawks’ home opener was considered a sellout at 28, 000 fans. A sellout means the entire lower bowl is filled. After success for the first few games, the team has decided to open up more seats.

At first, the team said they didn’t plan to open the upper bowl because of logistics, manpower, and aesthetics.

🗣️ ST. LOUIS … you made yourselves heard!



We are OFFICIALLY opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for our week 7 game vs LA on March 21. 👀



Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM! 🙌

#RockTheDome x #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/Pcr1nS0Qey — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 4, 2020