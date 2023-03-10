ST. LOUIS – The Battlehawks are back this weekend in St. Louis for the first time since 2020. There is a lot of excitement about the game. The team just opened up the 400 level of The Dome at America’s Center for ticket sales.

“You asked. We delivered. Let’s fill the 400-LEVEL! ⚔️” tweets the BattleHawks.

The team may fill up the entire stadium if all the 400 level tickets sell. XFL owner Dwayne Johnson tweeted earlier this week that the league is expecting 30,00 fans at the game to watch the Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades.

St. Louis City SC filled sold-out their new stadium last weekend. Ticket sales for Major League Soccer games in St. Louis have been doing very well. Many games are already sold out.

The Battlehawks will host five home games this season at The Dome At America’s Center. That includes the following dates, times, opponents:

Sunday, March 12 vs. Arlington Renegades (3 p.m. CT)

Saturday, March 18 vs. D.C. Defenders (6 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 8 vs. Vegas Vipers (Noon CT)

Sunday, April 16 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (2 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 22 vs. Orlando Guardians (11 a.m. CT)

The Battlehawks will air on the following channels this year:

FX: Feb. 23, March 5, March 18, March 25

ABC: Feb. 19

ESPN 2: March 12, April 1

ESPN: April 8, April 16, April 22

For more information on the Battlehawks, schedule and other team news, click here.