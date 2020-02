Towards the end of the BattleHawks 29-9 win over the New York Guardians on Sunday at the dome opener, a sweet deal was struck. BattleHawks defensive tackle Casey Sayles noticed a sign hanging from the stands by the St. Louis bench. It said I will trade Girl Scout thin mint cookies for a BattleHawks football. Sayles took the little girl up on the trade.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked to Sayles after the game about the big transaction.