ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks are back for their first home game of the 2023 XFL season inside The Dome at America’s Center.

The return comes after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BattleHawks (with a capital ‘H’ at the time) were 3-2 averaging a league-best 28,500 home attendance. New XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expects 30,000 fans at The Dome on Sunday for their home-opener against the Arlington Renegades.

But before Sunday’s 3 p.m. kick-off, fans will be tailgating and rallying in downtown St. Louis.

A revitalized Laclede’s Landing will host tailgating festivities at the Katherine Ward Burg Garden, three hours ahead of every home game.

Ballpark Village is hosting a pre-game party for fans 21 years of age and older, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a free shuttle to and from The Dome.

St. Louis Parking has about two dozen lots near The Dome available for parking, but not tailgating. Parking will open three hours prior to kickoff, with no in-and-out privileges. No open flames, grills, tables, or tents are allowed.

Fans are allowed to bring signs to games, as long as they are hand-held, smaller than 2′ x 2′, and do not block the view of others. XFL staff and stadium management may confiscate signs that are in poor taste, or are political, commercial, or offensive in nature.

The Battlehawks will host five home games this season at The Dome At America’s Center. That includes the following dates, times, opponents:

Sunday, March 12 vs. Arlington Renegades (3 p.m. CT)

Saturday, March 18 vs. D.C. Defenders (6 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 8 vs. Vegas Vipers (Noon CT)

Sunday, April 16 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (2 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 22 vs. Orlando Guardians (11 a.m. CT)

To explore tickets for these games, click here.

The XFL has posted a Fan Code of Conduct on its website for prohibited behavior.

For additional information on Dome policies on game days, visit ExploreStLouis.com.

The Battlehawks will air on the following channels this year:

FX: Feb. 23, March 5, March 18, March 25

ABC: Feb. 19

ESPN 2: March 12, April 1

ESPN: April 8, April 16, April 22

For more information on the Battlehawks, schedule and other team news, click here.