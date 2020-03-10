BattleHawks providing a little bit of help for the Little Bit Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – BattleHawks coach Jonathon Hayes several players were in Brentwood Tuesday at the Little Bit Foundation to help sort through, pack, and stock donations for those in need. Despite coming off a tough weekend loss, the players know this is important.

“Is the game important? You bet,” Coach Hayes said. “But giving back is more important than what we are doing and we understand that. But what we need to do is pass it forward.”

The Little Bit Foundation is committed to breaking down barriers to learning for students living in poverty through partnerships and programs that serve the needs of the whole child. For some of these players, they also needed help when they were kids.

“My parents did the best they could with what we had,” said Will Clarke, BattleHawks defensive end. “It was always one time we needed a coat and one time we would need a school uniform, but whatever we did or didn’t have we always went to do something for someone else.”

Other BattleHawks players were at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to assist as well. But Tuesday is win-win for the BattleHawks, kids in need, and the Little Bit Foundation.

“We have 14,000 students we serve in 42 schools every week,” said Ruth Terrell-Lee, chief development officer for the Little Bit Foundation. “So, we run a ship with a lot of volunteers and all our volunteers mean the world to us. The heartbeat of our organization.”

And the time the BattleHawks are spending at the foundation will go a long way in helping area kids.