St. Louis Battlehawks after an overtime victory against the Vegas Vipers on April 8, 2023.

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks have built a knack for come-from-behind wins, arguably one of their best coming Saturday against the rival Vegas Vipers.

The Battlehawks overcame a double-digit deficit, forced overtime with a last-minute field goal and secured the victory behind running back Brian Hill’s heroics. St. Louis defeated the Vegas Vipers, 21-17, for their sixth victory of the XFL season.

Vegas scored the first 11 points to open the game and led 17-8 midway through the fourth quarter. Within the game’s final five minutes, the Battlehawks answered with a touchdown and connected for a field goal with 15 seconds left in regulation.

The XFL’s overtime rules, structured much like the shootout in the NHL, gave the Vipers and Battlehawks limited opportunities to convert a scoring play from the five-yard line. Metro East native Brian Hill rushed to the end zone on the Battlehawks’ second try and secured the victory. Many teammates celebrated moments later by jumping into the stands with fans.

pic.twitter.com/uo0rRNRrxH — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) April 8, 2023

The Battlehawks outlasted Vegas without starting quarterback A.J. McCarron, who was rested after taking a hard hit last weekend. Nick Tiano started in his place and picked up one touchdown. Later on, Sterling Hofrichter led the charge on a fake punt and found Gary Jennings for a crucial 64-yard touchdown.

St. Louis drew tens of thousands of fans once again to the Dome At America’s Center and improve to 6-2 in their second iteration. The Battlehawks host two more home games to close the regular season slate.

Up next, is an important seeding game Sunday, April 16, against the Seattle Sea Dragons. A Battlehawks win would give them a tiebreaker in a playoff seeding scenario.