BattleHawks release schedule of pregame festivities for Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The BattleHawks are set to play their second home game at the Dome this Saturday. You can watch the game against the Seattle Dragons in St. Louis at 4:00pm on FOX 2.

The team has released this schedule of gameday entertainment.

PREGAME SCHEDULE

12:45pm St. Louis BattleHawks Battle March Begins at Convention Plaza*Marching bands from Hazelwood West, Liberty High School (Wentzville) and University City High School will lead a parade of fans from Convention Plaza to Baer Plaza, located at Broadway and Convention, marking the official open of the St. Louis BattleHawks Pregame Tailgate delivered by Schnucks. 1:00pm St. Louis BattleHawks Official Tailgate delivered by Schnucks at Baer Plaza Opens*The official BattleHawks tailgate is free and open to the public. The tailgate will feature entertainment from DJ Big Papa G, football-themed games and activities for all ages, food and beverage available for purchase, giveaways and more.

Official partners, vendors and radio affiliates participating in the St. Louis BattleHawks Pregame Tailgate delivered by Schnucks include: Anheuser Busch, Dr. Pepper/Keurig, Levy Catering, Lou Fusz Athletic, Lou Fusz Automotive Network, Schnucks, Sugarfire and 101 ESPN. 1:00pm St. Louis BattleHawks Pregame Party at FOX Sports Midwest Live! Opens*This is a ticketed event. Fans must have a valid game ticket and pregame party ticket to attend. 1:10pm St. Louis BattleHawks Player Walk at Baer Plaza*Following the Battle March from Convention Plaza, fans will be able to greet and cheer on BattleHawks players at Baer Plaza as they arrive for the game. The Player Walk will take place on the south end of Baer Plaza 2:00pm St. Louis BattleHawks Party Zone Opens at The Dome at America’s Center*The Party Zone is located on the 200 Level, overlooking the North Endzone. The Party Zone is open to all fans with a valid game ticket. Fans must use Entrance C or Entrance D to access the Party Zone prior to public gates open at 2:30pm. 2:30pm Gates Open at The Dome at America’s Center 3:00pm

3:30pm School of Rock performance at Baer Plaza

St. Louis BattleHawks Pregame Tailgate delivered by Schnucks at Baer Plaza Concludes 4:00pm St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Seattle Dragons Kickoff