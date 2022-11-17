ST. LOUIS – Ka-kaw remains the law, and St. Louis football fans can make sure others know it as the Battlehawks prepare for XFL’s 2023 reboot.

Fans can purchase season tickets for the St. Louis Battlehawks and all other seven XFL teams as early as 10 a.m. Thursday. XFL season tickets will have two membership levels, gold and silver, with various seating options and benefits.

The Battlehawks, like every other XFL team, will play five home games, with prices for season tickets starting at $20-$25 per seat per game.

Season ticket holders can get priority access to purchase additional seats, discounts on XFL merchandise and priority access for XFL playoff games. For more information on season ticket packages, click here.

The Battlehawks, slightly rebranded from the BattleHawks, led the XFL in attendance in 2020 behind a 3-2 record before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately shortened the season and led to a two-year hiatus for the league.