ST. LOUIS – After record-breaking crowds last winter, the St. Louis Battlehawks are raising the bar even higher.

The Battlehawks announced there will be a select number of 400-level season tickets available for the 2024 XFL season.

This is the first time that Battlehawks season tickets have been available in the highest section of the Dome at America’s Center. Occasionally, the Dome would open up the 400 section to fans last season, leading to crowds of up to 38,000 people.

“I love this, and it’s another step towards our goal to #FilltheTop,” said Head Coach Anthony Becht. “A lot of fans have shared their special memories of sitting up there in the past and we hope to create even more of them going forward.”

Some season ticket plans start as low as $18 per ticket. Season ticket holders also have benefits like priority purchase of additional seats, priority to renew your same seats for later years, access to special events.

To check on available season ticket plans, click here. The Battlehawks have not yet announced their 2024 season schedule, but it will likely consist of similar opponents from last year from mid-February to late-April.