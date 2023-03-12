ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, the St. Louis Battlehawks returned to action at The Dome downtown for their first home game of the year. More than 38,000 fans were in attendance to see the Battlehawks come out with a big win.

“Football in St. Louis, baby. We need it,” said fan Phil Stanger.

Stanger said tailgating for the game started around 10:30 in the morning with a big group of friends.

“It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be exciting, and XFL is going to make lots of money today,” he said.

Sunday’s game gave fans exactly what they have been missing – football in St. Louis.

“I’m looking forward to the energy, getting back what we missed from the Rams taking off. So, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Nick Schilf said.

After the Rams left, the Battlehawks took off in 2020. But just as fans were getting into the season, it was cancelled.

“I had tickets to the game before it got canceled, you know, for the pandemic. So, I was really looking forward to that. So, I’m definitely excited about the second time around,” Rory Durphy said.

Fans are hoping the XFL league is here for good.

“St. Louis is a sport town. So win or lose, we’re going to support the Battlehawks. Go Battlehawks!” said Fay Davis.