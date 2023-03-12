ST. LOUIS – More than 38,000 football fans came downtown Sunday to watch and celebrate the return of the St. Louis Battlehawks. The team responded to that outpouring of support with a 24-11 victory over the Arlington Renegades.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron completed 20 of his 27 passes for 214 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Running back Brian Hill had 115 all-purpose yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Battlehawks put the first points on the board with 5:46 left in the first quarter, behind Donny Hageman’s 28-yard field. Taylor Russolino of the Renegades tied the game with a 38-yard field goal late in the second quarter. The Battlehawks responded, as McCarron guided the team down the field in four minutes, culminating with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Darrius Shepherd.

The Battlehawks defense gave Renegades quarterback Kyle Sloter fits, intercepting him three times on the day.

Arlington running back De’Veon Smith scored early in the fourth quarter, and completed a two-point conversion pass himself to make the score 17-11, and put the Renegades in position for a comeback.

McCarron and Hill took over the game, as the Battlehawks went down the field yet again for another score to put the Battlehawks up 24-11.

The Renegades turned the ball over two more times via an interception and fumble, and the Battlehawks iced the game.

The official attendance for Sunday’s game was 38,310 fans, setting attendance records for both the XFL and any spring football league.