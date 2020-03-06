BattleHawks to sell upper deck tickets for March 21 game; will reassess fan demand for future games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis BattleHawks are giving fans what they want with new ways to see home games.

Citing an increased demand, the BattleHawks are opening up upper deck seating in The Dome at America’s Center. Coincidentally, it’s against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

“The support and enthusiasm fans are bringing to this league is like none other. It’s fantastic,” said Matthew Dewey, senior vice president and general manager at America’s Center.

Tickets for the terrace and club levels will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

“Well, we are going to start with the BattleHawks bench side on the 300 and 400 levels,” said Kurt Hunzeker, BattleHawks team president. “So, if you’re looking at it, it’s pretty much from goal line to goal line. From 300 on up and based on demand, we can fill out from there.”

Dewey said the fan support has exceeded expectations.

“…When you start to open up other levels than just the sold-out lower level, you know you did the right thing bringing the BattleHawks to St. Louis,” he said.

The BattleHawks will open the upper level just for the March 21 game and will assess fan demand for the remaining home games.