ST. LOUIS – It’s a big evening Downtown St. Louis. Two different games are bringing in people from all over, even in the cold temperatures.

Tailgaters and sports fans bundled up ahead of Saturday’s St. Louis Battlehawks and St. Louis CITY SC fans. Though temperatures dipped below freezing, many felt today was a day to celebrate outdoors.

“We’re here tailgating for the Battlehawks game,” said Hunter Blaes. “It’s a little cold out, but we’re excited. We’re here for a good game, hopefully we come out with a victory.”

Though the Battlehawks game is indoors, many had to prepare in advance.

“Handwarmers are a definite [need],” said Chad Christopher. “Good food, great friends and just trying to stay warm, before we can get in the building”

Cold or not, many home games in St. Louis will have downtown buzzing. Tens of thousands gathered for both the Battlehawks and CITY SC games.

“It’s just good for business,” said Sam Lee. “It’s good to have this enthusiasm around all of St. Louis, and it’s just going to be a good weekend for St. Louis in general.”

One fan came from all the way from Chicago to watch the Battlehawks play, because he admires the city’s passion for sports.

“I like to come out here,” said Ronald Weber from Chicago. “I like to get season passes, it’s a good reason to come. St. Louis is a great town.”

As battle hawks fans tailgated outside, CITY SC fans were at the Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern getting ready to watch their team try for a historic 4-0 start.

“We’re here with a bunch of friends celebrating St. Louis,” said Nick Magaletta. “We got half of us going to the Battlehawks game, half of us going to the soccer game.”

Some fans have been waiting for a long time to see a soccer team in St. Louis and are finally happy their dream became a reality.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this moment,” said Paul Tissier. “Three years ago, when it was announced we were getting a soccer club in St. Louis, the passion that flowed through my veins at the moment was the most exciting thing that happened to me in a long time.”

The City of St. Louis is just excited for all the sports team in the area, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“We have some of the best sports fans in the whole entire country, with the Cardinals and Blues as well,” said Brad Morley. “When you add two more teams to that picture and new teams at that, it gets the whole entire city excited.”