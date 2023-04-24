ST. LOUIS – With a 7-3 record, the St. Louis Battlehawks were a hit on the field. The team proved to be a success at the turnstile, too, with an average home attendance of more than 35,000 fans.

But there will be no trip to the playoffs for our beloved Battlehawks. When Seattle beat Vegas 28-9 on Sunday night, that gave the Sea Dragons the second playoff spot in the XFL’s North Division.

Seattle and St. Louis had the same 7-3 record and split their two head-to-head games, but Seattle won the next tie-breaker, which involved points scored and points allowed.