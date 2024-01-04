ST. LOUIS – It took awhile for the United Football League to become official, but once it did, it came with a treat for St. Louis football fans: The Battlehawks will return for their third spring football season in five years.

As the XFL home attendance leaders in 2020 and 2023, the Battlehawks also shattered a professional spring football league single-game attendance record. Their home opener packed more than 38,000 fans into the Dome at America’s Center.

Dome leaders are getting ready for the new season. The UFL has not yet released schedules, but they could become available before the end of the month.

Matthew Dewey, the senior vice president of Explore St. Louis, says the Dome is ready for another round of spring football.

“This is a town that loves their sports and loves their football,” said Dewey. “To bring something in here from the very beginning, St. Louis is going to be a touchdown for football no matter what.”

When the new UFL season kicks off on March 30, the Dome will host Supercross motorcycle racing, likely meaning that the Battlehawks will start the 2024 season on the road and host their home opener in April.

The Dome has quite a few events planned in the upcoming weeks, but Dewey says Dome workers are ready for the grind.

“It’s a tricky situation going from one event to another, but we have a team here that supports it,” said Dewey. “We go from dirt shows to volleyball, to conventions, to religious groups, and back to football.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UFL executive Daryl Johnston told FOX 2 on Wednesday that St. Louis has set the bar high.

“I love the fact that St. Louis was all in when the XFL was back for its second opportunity,” said Johnston. “They demonstrated week in and week out at those home games just how much they embraced the spring football element.”

Anthony Becht will return as head coach for the second straight season. Rosters are also to be determined in the upcoming weeks.

FOX 2 will update when schedules are available. CLICK HERE for the latest updates from the UFL and Battlehawks.