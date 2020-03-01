Dragonslayers: BattleHawks beat Seattle Dragons

De’Mornay Pierson-El #15 of the St. Louis Battlehawks scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Dragons during their XFL game at the Dome at America’s Center on February 29, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas /Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Another home game, another victory for the BattleHawks!

St. Louis’ football team put on yet another spectacular offensive display for the raucous fans who packed the lower bowl at The Dome at America’s Center.

The BattleHawks move to 3-1 on the season and sit atop the XFL East.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu rolled; completing 20 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team on the ground with 63 rushing yards. The BattleHawks finished with nearly 400 yards of offense.

The Seattle Dragons, in comparison, went 10-for-22 with three men taking turns under center.

The BattleHawks went into halftime up 17-3 and kept their talons on the lead.

Things got testy midway through the third quarter after Seattle Dragons quarterback B.J. Daniels scored on an extra point run-in. BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson kept a hold on Daniels’ leg, starting a scuffle between the teams. Both Robinson and teammate Dexter McCoil were flagged.

The Dragons threatened early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown to draw within 4 but failed to make the 3-point conversion.

Ta’amu guided the BattleHawks back down the field and Taylor Russolino booted his third field goal of the day to keep St. Louis ahead 23-16.

Will Hill III clinched the game for the BattleHawks with an interception at the St. Louis 22-yard line. It was his second interception of the season. Robinson was again penalized for unnecessary roughness.

The BattleHawks will travel to our nation’s capital next weekend to face the DC Defenders on March 8. That game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.