ST. LOUIS - The BattleHawks are opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for the Week 7 game against Los Angeles on March 21. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The BattleHawks' home opener was considered a sellout at 28, 000 fans. A sellout means the entire lower bowl is filled. After success for the first few games, the team has decided to open up more seats.