AJ. McCarron threw three touchdown passes and the defense dominated as the St. Louis Battlehawks won big over the Vegas Vipers 29-6 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

After a scoreless first quarter, McCarron three two of his three TD passes to give the Battlehawks a 17-0 halftime lead. A Kareem Walker touchdown run and another McCarron TD pass to Darrius Shepherd in the second half put this game away.

McCarron completed 23 of 29 passes for 236 yards and those 3 TD throws. Shepherd had seven receptions for 79 yards and two scores. Belleville West alum Brian Hill picked up 71 yards rushing in the victory. The Battlehawks defense, stingy all game, got two interceptions by Lavert Hill.

The Battlehawks (4-2) play next Saturday, 4/1/23 in Houston against the Roughnecks (4-1).