ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks are less than a month away from returning to game action and just a little longer away from their home opener. Energy is high for fans and players alike, and this weekend’s festivities prove it.

Hundreds of football fans gathered Saturday afternoon at The Armory to enjoy Battlehawks Fan Fest. Several teammates and coaches took a small break from training camp in Texas to embrace their new home atmosphere.

Among the Battlehawks players and staff who attended:

Anthony Becht (Head Coach)

Jonathan Alexander (Defensive Back)

Marcell Ateman (Wide Receiver)

Travis Feeney (Linebacker)

Steven Gonzalez (Offensive Lineman)

A.J. McCarron (Quarterback)

Lakiem Williams (Linebacker)

Saturday marked an action-packed day. Battlehawks players took questions from fans in a Q&A session, signed countless autographs and even enjoyed a cornhole contest.

Jonathan Alexander, who spent hours interacting and playing games with fans, says it’s hard to put his excitement into words and looks forward to some big games at the Dome At America’s Center.

Jonathan Alexander on the @XFLBattlehawks hype and football fandom in St. Louis: "It's going to be bigger than what I expected. … Probably going to have to open the whole Dome for these guys." pic.twitter.com/FX3fkMLeB7 — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) January 21, 2023

A.J. McCarron, in rare company among college football quarterbacks to win consecutive National Championship games as a starter, says there’s plenty to play for this season.

A. J. McCarron, 2013 Heisman runner-up and @XFLBattlehawks QB: "The atmosphere is unbelievable here. You can feel the passion the fans have in this city. It reminds me a lot of college. I'm excited to get on the field and win for this city." pic.twitter.com/EgTB1oiMu3 — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) January 21, 2023

The Battlehawks open their season on Feb. 19 with three straight road games to start the 2023 XFL revamp. Their home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades. For the whole Battlehawks schedule and TV listings for games, click here.