More evidence the BattleHawks will return to St. Louis in 2023

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 09: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Dallas Renegades in an XFL Football game on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has reason to believe the XFL BattleHawks will return to the city in 2023.

Businesswoman Dany Garcia posted photos to Instagram Thursday from a meeting in New York City on the future of the XFL. The photos included a countdown to the 2023 season, and league uniforms can be seen in the background of one of the photos. The uniform on the far right is a BattleHawks uniform.

The photo that shows the countdown says the XFL combine will be in June 2022, training camp will be in January 2023, and season kickoff will be on February 18, 2023.

From Dany Garcia's IG page…



June 2022 – XFL Combine

January 2023 – XFL Training Camp

February 18, 2023 – XFL Kickoff



Are you ready? #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/iQRxzjuh3S — PRO FOOTBALL ALLIANCE (@ProFBAlliance) December 2, 2021

The BattleHawks were 3-2 in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced league operations to shut down and eventually head to bankruptcy court where it was acquired by actor and pro wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Operations were suspended and employees were laid off on April 10, 2020 during an in-house conference call. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule in 2020. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and FOX.