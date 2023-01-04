ST. LOUIS – Professional football is almost back in St. Louis as the Battlehawks prepare for the XFL’s revamp in 2023.

The season is expected to begin next month, though when the team first takes the field in St. Louis remains a mystery.

Less than one week away from the start of training camp (Jan. 8) and roughly six weeks away from the Battlehawks anticipated season kickoff (Feb. 18), the XFL has yet to announce schedules for the upcoming season.

According to the FAQ page of XFL.com, “the 2022 schedule will be released later this year” and the “XFL season will kick off February 18, 2023.”

Football fans on Reddit pointed out the ambiguity in scheduling on Wednesday. One fan of the XFL’s Arlington Renegades says a spokesperson from the ticket office said “Honestly your guess is as good as mine” as to when the schedules will be released. Fans got mixed responses from other XFL team sales office on the topic, though not the Battlehawks.

Regardless, it appears the season does not appear to have any delays at this time. XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acknowledged his role with the league as recently as New Year’s Eve via Twitter. The Battlehawks also shared a video of coach Anthony Becht arriving to Texas on Wednesday in anticipation of training camp.