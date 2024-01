ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Battlehawks are back in 2024.

The spring football team is set to play in the newly formed United Football league, a joint venture between last year’s spring football leagues, the USFL and the XFL.

Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht spoke to Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans on the new league, and what the team’s goals are for the 2024 season.