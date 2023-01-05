ST. LOUIS – Nearly six weeks away from kickoff and just days away from the start of training camp, the St. Louis Battlehawks have officially released their 2023 schedule.

The Battlehawks will begin the 2023 schedule on Feb. 19, one day after the league’s anticipated revamp and one week after the Super Bowl. The new season starts with a road matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas.

St. Louis football fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Battlehawks in action at the Dome at America’s Center. The first three matchups are all road games. The Battlehawks’ 2023 home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades.

After a road-heavy schedule early, the Battlehawks will close out the regular season with three home matchups from April 8-22.

The schedule consists of the following opponents and can be watched on several networks, including FOX 2.

Sunday, Feb. 19 @ San Antonio Brahmas (ABC) 2 p.m. CT

Thursday, Feb. 23 @ Seattle Sea Dragons (FOX 2) 8 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 5 @ D.C. Defenders (FOX 2) Noon CT

Sunday, March 12 vs. Arlington Renegades (ESPN2) 3 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 18 vs. D.C. Defenders (FOX 2) 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 25 @ Vegas Vipers (FOX 2) 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 1 @ Houston Roughnecks (ESPN2) 2 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 8 vs. Vegas Vipers (ESPN) Noon CT

Sunday, April 16 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (ESPN) 2 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 22 vs. Orlando Guardians (ESPN) 11 a.m. CT

For a closer look at the schedule and to sign up for a pre-sale for specific games, click here.

The schedule release comes one day after FOX 2 wrote an article about XFL schedules not being released up to that point.