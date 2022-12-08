The Battlehawks released their upcoming home and away jerseys on Wednesday, sponsored by Under Armour. (Courtesy: St. Louis Battlehawks/Twitter)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks will rock some new threads in the XFL’s 2023 reboot.

The Battlehawks released their upcoming home and away jerseys on Wednesday, sponsored by Under Armour. The home jerseys are mainly blue with white numbers and gray striping. The away jerseys are gray with blue numbers and black striping.

Fans who look at the jerseys will notice some differences from the uniforms worn during St. Louis’ last XFL go-around in 2020. The numbers are a bit tighter with slants as opposed to curves and the striping near the arms is slightly smaller.

The Battlehawks, slightly rebranded from the BattleHawks, led the XFL in attendance in 2020 behind a 3-2 record before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately shortened the season and led to a two-year hiatus for the league.

The team has already selected players for 2023, including former Heisman trophy candidate A.J. McCarron at quarterback. Former NFL tight end Anthony Becht will coach the team. Full schedules have not yet been revealed, according to the Battlehawks’ website.

Fans can purchase season tickets for the St. Louis Battlehawks and all other seven XFL teams. The Battlehawks, like every other XFL team, will play five home games, with prices for season tickets starting at $20-$25 per seat per game.