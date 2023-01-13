De’Mornay Pierson-El #15 of the St. Louis Battlehawks. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for the return of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and fans can now plan ahead with single-game tickets.

The Battlehawks’ 2023 home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades, following three road games to start this year’s XFL revamp.

Fans can click here to purchase single-game tickets to all five Battlehawks home games. All five games will be played at the Dome at America’s Center.

The home schedule consists of the following opponents and times:

Sunday, March 12 vs. Arlington Renegades – 3 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 18 vs. D.C. Defenders – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 8 vs. Vegas Vipers – Noon CT

Sunday, April 16 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons – 2 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 22 vs. Orlando Guardians – 11 a.m. CT

Single-game tickets start as low as $30. Five-game ticket plans are also available, starting as low as $125.