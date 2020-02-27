The Landing offers new tailgating zone ahead of BattleHawks home games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There is something new for BattleHawks fans to enjoy before Saturday’s game at The Dome at America’s Center – a reintroduction to tailgating at the Landing called the Hawks Nest Fan Zone.

“We're going to have blocked off Second Street between Morgan Street, Lucas, MLK, so it’s a pedestrian area, family-friendly,” said David Messner, New Legacy Development. “We'll have a stage with a DJ and local vendors out.”

Messner, his partner Brian Minges, and Downtown STL saw the thousands of fans tailgating before last week’s game and wanted to give them another option before all future games.

“Welcoming the BatteHawks to downtown gives St. Louis an opportunity to fall in love with football again and fall in love with the Landing again,” said Missy Kelley, CEO of Downtown STL.

At the moment, the forecast looks pretty nice for Sunday and the BattleHawks are close to another sell-out. The newly created tailgating space could make for a great day for fans.

“It's a great opportunity to get fans back at the Landing and show then what we got with the Arch grounds and everything we're doing today,” Messner said.

The Landing is undergoing its own transformation at the moment. New Legacy Development has bought eight buildings on the Landing and is renovating them and turning them into apartments and businesses.

Adding the Hawks Nest Fan Zone tailgate area will only add to energy on the Landing.

“This is just opening up people’s eyes to all new development and things they can find in downtown that they haven’t experienced in past,” Kelley said.