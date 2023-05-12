ST. LOUIS – The long-awaited return of the St. Louis Battlehawks proved largely successful, leading to a 7-3 record and XFL-leading average attendance of 35,000-plus fans.

Despite these strides, the Battlehawks missed out on a playoff spot due to tiebreakers and will not compete for the XFL championship this weekend. However, many Battlehawks players are still being rewarded in a big way shortly after their season ended.

The XFL is designed to give a second chance to players who might not quite make the cut for an NFL roster, oftentimes promoting itself as a league of opportunity on social media. Players have a chance to prove their value, build on their skills and stay in shape with a similar grind to the NFL.

Because of that, NFL teams have taken notice. Dozens of XFL athletes have earned invites to NFL camps ahead of the 2023 season. That includes a lengthy list of St. Louis Battlehawks players.

The following Battlehawks have been invited to NFL offseason camps:

Among this list, one of the most intriguing success stories is Hakeem Butler. After he went unpicked in the XFL Draft, he reached out to Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht via Twitter in hopes for an opportunity to tryout. He won a roster spot, and his eight touchdowns this season were most among XFL receivers.

SportsKeeda.com is also keeping track of the Battlehawks and other XFL players who have earned NFL camp invites.

As for the XFL Championship, the D.C. Defenders will take on the Arlington Renegades on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. CT on your local ABC channel.