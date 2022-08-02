ST. LOUIS – The XFL is making a comeback in 2023 and they now have an official ticketing partner.

Ticketmaster will ticket all 43 games of the XFL season (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) across all eight teams.

“We are thrilled to team up with the XFL and continue the momentum they are building heading into the start of the 2023 season,” Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports Clay Luter said. “We are energized by the vision that the new ownership group has for the reimagined XFL and are excited to help bring their vision to life with new innovations and enhanced technology.”

Fans will be able to use their mobile device to manage the tickets they’ve downloaded to a digital wallet. The XFL’s app powered by Ticketmaster will be available later this year. Fans can also see a 3D stadium view from the seats they are thinking about purchasing before putting any money down through Ticketmaster’s “Virtual Venue” feature.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Ticketmaster, an industry leader with advanced capabilities and global reach to deliver at the scale required by the XFL,” XFL President Russ Brandon said. “Collaboration and innovation are two key values for the XFL, and in working with Ticketmaster we will ensure a seamless ticketing experience that will allow our fans to enjoy the XFL’s exciting and dynamic football experience.”

The St. Louis Battlehawks debuted in the 2020 version of the XFL. St. Louis is one of the eight cities to play in 2023. The official name of the team has not yet been released. The 2023 XFL season will kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023.