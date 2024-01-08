ST. LOUIS — The BattleHawks have announced their initial roster information. The list was posted to the United Football League’s website today.
The UFL’s first phase of its player dispersal process was held on January 5. In this phase, teams from the XFL Conference and USFL Conference protected 42 foundational players from their 2023 rosters and could choose up to 20 players from the rosters of teams within their previous league that will not be continuing in 2024. Unselected and unprotected players will enter a pool available for all UFL teams to select from in a subsequent dispersal round on January 15. For players not chosen or not affiliated with the USFL or XFL in 2023, free agency will open on January 16.
The XFL and USFL have officially merged to form the United Football League (UFL) for the upcoming 2024 spring football season. The UFL season is set to commence on March 30, 2024, featuring eight teams—five from the XFL (Arlington Renegades, St. Louis Battlehawks, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and Houston Roughnecks) and three from the USFL (Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers).
The opening match will showcase the champions from each league, the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and Birmingham Stallions (USFL).
St. Louis Battlehawks
|Name
|Position
|College
|Previous Team
|Freedom Akinmoladun
|DE
|Nebraska
|Vadal Alexander
|G
|Louisiana St
|Kevin Atkins
|DT
|Fresno St
|Kemari Averett
|TE
|Bethune-Cookman
|Nico Bolden
|DB
|Kent St
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Washington St
|James Bostic
|WR
|Ohio
|Jamarcus Bradley
|WR
|Louisiana
|Montrae Braswell
|DB
|Missouri St
|Johnny Buchanan
|LB
|Delaware
|Juwann Bushell-Beatty
|T
|Michigan
|Hakeem Butler
|WR
|Iowa St
|Anthony Cioffi
|DB
|Rutgers
|VGS
|Qwynnterrio Cole
|DB
|Louisville
|SEA
|Marcus Cushnie
|LB
|Massachusetts
|Ben DeLuca
|DB
|Charlotte
|Sage Doxtater
|T
|New Mexico St
|HOU (XFL)
|Mataeo Durant
|RB
|Duke
|Emeke Egbule
|LB
|Houston
|Travis Feeney
|LB
|Washington
|Kemore Gamble
|TE
|UCF
|Steven Gonzalez
|G
|Penn St
|Tim Harris
|DB
|Virginia
|Willie Harvey
|LB
|Iowa St
|Sterling Hofrichter
|P
|Syracuse
|Prince Charles Iworah
|DB
|Western Kentucky
|Antwuan Jackson
|DT
|Ohio St
|SEA
|Blake Jackson
|WR
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|SEA
|Keylon Kennedy
|DB
|Garden City CC (Kan.)
|VGS
|Kevon Latulas
|RB
|Missouri St
|Elorm Lumor
|DE
|Towson
|Eric Magwood
|T
|Middle Tennessee St
|Koda Martin
|OL
|Syracuse
|Steven Mitchell
|WR
|USC
|Callahan O’Reilly
|LB
|Montana St
|Mike Panasiuk
|C
|Michigan St
|Chris Payton-Jones
|DB
|Nebraska
|SEA
|Jahcour Pearson
|WR
|Mississippi
|SEA
|T.J. Pesefea
|DT
|Arizona St
|Mike Rose
|LB
|Iowa St
|Brandon Sebastian
|DB
|Boston College
|Jack Snyder
|G
|San Jose St
|HOU (XFL)
|Jake Sutherland
|TE
|Morehead St
|Pita Taumoepenu
|LB
|Utah
|Jadrian Taylor
|DE
|UTEP
|Nick Tiano
|QB
|UT-Chattanooga
|Jazston Turnetine
|T
|Florida St
|SEA
|Dallas Warmack
|G
|Oregon
|Carson Wells
|LB
|Colorado
|Dohnovan West
|C
|Arizona St
|VGS
|Manny Wilkins
|QB
|Arizona St
|Lakiem Williams
|LB
|Syracuse
|Anthony Witherstone
|DB
|Merrimack
|Mykael Wright
|DB
|Oregon
|SEA