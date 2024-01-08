ST. LOUIS — The BattleHawks have announced their initial roster information. The list was posted to the United Football League’s website today.



The UFL’s first phase of its player dispersal process was held on January 5. In this phase, teams from the XFL Conference and USFL Conference protected 42 foundational players from their 2023 rosters and could choose up to 20 players from the rosters of teams within their previous league that will not be continuing in 2024. Unselected and unprotected players will enter a pool available for all UFL teams to select from in a subsequent dispersal round on January 15. For players not chosen or not affiliated with the USFL or XFL in 2023, free agency will open on January 16.

The XFL and USFL have officially merged to form the United Football League (UFL) for the upcoming 2024 spring football season. The UFL season is set to commence on March 30, 2024, featuring eight teams—five from the XFL (Arlington Renegades, St. Louis Battlehawks, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and Houston Roughnecks) and three from the USFL (Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers).

The opening match will showcase the champions from each league, the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and Birmingham Stallions (USFL).

St. Louis Battlehawks

Name Position College Previous Team Freedom Akinmoladun DE Nebraska Vadal Alexander G Louisiana St Kevin Atkins DT Fresno St Kemari Averett TE Bethune-Cookman Nico Bolden DB Kent St Max Borghi RB Washington St James Bostic WR Ohio Jamarcus Bradley WR Louisiana Montrae Braswell DB Missouri St Johnny Buchanan LB Delaware Juwann Bushell-Beatty T Michigan Hakeem Butler WR Iowa St Anthony Cioffi DB Rutgers VGS Qwynnterrio Cole DB Louisville SEA Marcus Cushnie LB Massachusetts Ben DeLuca DB Charlotte Sage Doxtater T New Mexico St HOU (XFL) Mataeo Durant RB Duke Emeke Egbule LB Houston Travis Feeney LB Washington Kemore Gamble TE UCF Steven Gonzalez G Penn St Tim Harris DB Virginia Willie Harvey LB Iowa St Sterling Hofrichter P Syracuse Prince Charles Iworah DB Western Kentucky Antwuan Jackson DT Ohio St SEA Blake Jackson WR Mary Hardin-Baylor SEA Keylon Kennedy DB Garden City CC (Kan.) VGS Kevon Latulas RB Missouri St Elorm Lumor DE Towson Eric Magwood T Middle Tennessee St Koda Martin OL Syracuse Steven Mitchell WR USC Callahan O’Reilly LB Montana St Mike Panasiuk C Michigan St Chris Payton-Jones DB Nebraska SEA Jahcour Pearson WR Mississippi SEA T.J. Pesefea DT Arizona St Mike Rose LB Iowa St Brandon Sebastian DB Boston College Jack Snyder G San Jose St HOU (XFL) Jake Sutherland TE Morehead St Pita Taumoepenu LB Utah Jadrian Taylor DE UTEP Nick Tiano QB UT-Chattanooga Jazston Turnetine T Florida St SEA Dallas Warmack G Oregon Carson Wells LB Colorado Dohnovan West C Arizona St VGS Manny Wilkins QB Arizona St Lakiem Williams LB Syracuse Anthony Witherstone DB Merrimack Mykael Wright DB Oregon SEA