ST. LOUIS — The BattleHawks have announced their initial roster information. The list was posted to the United Football League’s website today.


The UFL’s first phase of its player dispersal process was held on January 5. In this phase, teams from the XFL Conference and USFL Conference protected 42 foundational players from their 2023 rosters and could choose up to 20 players from the rosters of teams within their previous league that will not be continuing in 2024. Unselected and unprotected players will enter a pool available for all UFL teams to select from in a subsequent dispersal round on January 15. For players not chosen or not affiliated with the USFL or XFL in 2023, free agency will open on January 16.

The XFL and USFL have officially merged to form the United Football League (UFL) for the upcoming 2024 spring football season. The UFL season is set to commence on March 30, 2024, featuring eight teams—five from the XFL (Arlington Renegades, St. Louis Battlehawks, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and Houston Roughnecks) and three from the USFL (Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers).

The opening match will showcase the champions from each league, the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and Birmingham Stallions (USFL).

St. Louis Battlehawks

NamePositionCollegePrevious Team
Freedom AkinmoladunDENebraska
Vadal AlexanderGLouisiana St
Kevin AtkinsDTFresno St
Kemari AverettTEBethune-Cookman
Nico BoldenDBKent St
Max BorghiRBWashington St
James BosticWROhio
Jamarcus BradleyWRLouisiana
Montrae BraswellDBMissouri St
Johnny BuchananLBDelaware
Juwann Bushell-BeattyTMichigan
Hakeem ButlerWRIowa St
Anthony CioffiDBRutgersVGS
Qwynnterrio ColeDBLouisvilleSEA
Marcus CushnieLBMassachusetts
Ben DeLucaDBCharlotte
Sage DoxtaterTNew Mexico StHOU (XFL)
Mataeo DurantRBDuke
Emeke EgbuleLBHouston
Travis FeeneyLBWashington
Kemore GambleTEUCF
Steven GonzalezGPenn St
Tim HarrisDBVirginia
Willie HarveyLBIowa St
Sterling HofrichterPSyracuse
Prince Charles IworahDBWestern Kentucky
Antwuan JacksonDTOhio StSEA
Blake JacksonWRMary Hardin-BaylorSEA
Keylon KennedyDBGarden City CC (Kan.)VGS
Kevon LatulasRBMissouri St
Elorm LumorDETowson
Eric MagwoodTMiddle Tennessee St
Koda MartinOLSyracuse
Steven MitchellWRUSC
Callahan O’ReillyLBMontana St
Mike PanasiukCMichigan St
Chris Payton-JonesDBNebraskaSEA
Jahcour PearsonWRMississippiSEA
T.J. PesefeaDTArizona St
Mike RoseLBIowa St
Brandon SebastianDBBoston College
Jack SnyderGSan Jose StHOU (XFL)
Jake SutherlandTEMorehead St
Pita TaumoepenuLBUtah
Jadrian TaylorDEUTEP
Nick TianoQBUT-Chattanooga
Jazston TurnetineTFlorida StSEA
Dallas WarmackGOregon
Carson WellsLBColorado
Dohnovan WestCArizona StVGS
Manny WilkinsQBArizona St
Lakiem WilliamsLBSyracuse
Anthony WitherstoneDBMerrimack
Mykael WrightDBOregonSEA