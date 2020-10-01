XFL football games to return spring of 2022

ST. LOUIS – It has been a wild ride for XFL fans, but XFL football is back! The Rock “Dwayne Johnson” announced Thursday morning on his Twitter that the XFL will return to play in the Spring of 2022.

“XFL returns SPRING 2022 As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities, and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose”, writes Dwayne Johnson on Twitter.

This announcement comes several months after officials made the decision to cancel the 2020 season, due to the coronavirus pandemic and filing for bankruptcy in April.

There is no word yet on what teams will be part of the league. But the St. Louis Battle Hawks were one of the teams that did appear in the posted video via social media.

The Rock and his investor group bought the league in August for $15 million.

