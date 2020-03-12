XFL postpones season over coronavirus; players to be paid, fans can get refunds

ST. LOUIS – Another sports league is postponing play due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Late Thursday afternoon, the XFL declared it would no longer continue with its scheduled regular-season games. The 10-week regular season had been slated to run through April 12, followed by two weeks of playoffs.

In a statement, the league said all players would receive their base pay and benefits for the rest of the season. Ticket holders would be able to get refunds or credit for future games.

The XFL is promising to return to play in 2021.

Read the XFL’s statement below in its entirety.

“Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”