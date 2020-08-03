XFL purchased by a group including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – WWE star and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is part of a group that has purchased the XFL for $15 million, according to Variety’s sister site Sportico. He is splitting the cost of the league with RedBird Capital investor Gerry Cardinale.

The Batlehawks were wildly popular during their short first season in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne spoke with Battlehawks President Kurt Hunzeker after the league folded in April. He said that St. Louis was the most successful of all of the XFL franchises.

The league said in April that it was not insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

There were more than 3 million viewers during the league’s debut. They were drawing about 1.5 million viewers in the fifth and final week before the shutdown.

The XFL’s parent company originally listed the league with assets and liabilities in the range of about $10 million to $50 million. The league was set to go up for auction today.

