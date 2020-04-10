XFL suspends operations, lays off employees

ST LOUIS, MO – FEBRUARY 23: St. Louis Battlehawks fan MO Hawk poses for a photo outside of The Dome at America Center prior to an XFL game against the NY Guardians on February 23, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees. XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.



After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.



League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.



But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu is heading to the NFL. That news broke in late March. He was the XFL’s most accurate quarterback this past season agreed to a deal with the Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

The XFL just held a conference call in which all employees were told the league is suspending operations. Said one: "The word they used was 'shut down'." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2020