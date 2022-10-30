ST. LOUIS – Will ka-kaw still be the law?

Months after announcing a return to St. Louis and other cities, the XFL is finally ready to let fans know the names of the teams they will be rooting for.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, St. Louis led the XFL in attendance, with fans going all-in with their support for the BattleHawks.

Many of those fans have been anxiously waiting to see if the XFL will allow the St. Louis team to retain the BattleHawks moniker.

The XFL tweeted that it would announce team names, as well as logos and colors, on Monday morning at 7 a.m. Central Time.