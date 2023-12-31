ST. LOUIS – The XFL and USFL finalized their merger and will become the United Football League for the 2024 spring football season.

The UFL season begins on March 30, 2024, with the final champions from each league—the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and Birmingham Stallions (USFL)—meeting in the opener.

Eight teams, five from the XFL and three from the USFL, will be part of the UFL.

A report in the Washington Post says the St. Louis Battlehawks have made the cut of XFL teams, along with the D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, Houston Roughnecks, and the aforementioned Renegades. The USFL will keep the Stallions, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers.

The remaining teams in both leagues will be dissolved, and players on those teams will be entered into a draft.

The teams will be confirmed Monday on ESPN ahead of the College Football Playoff.