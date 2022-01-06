Bazelak chooses Indiana

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak has made his choice, Indiana. One day after not playing in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 22nd, Bazelak entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. On January 6, Bazelak made it official, he’s going to be a Hoosier. Bazelak after being the SEC co-freshman of the year in 2020, struggled this past season. He threw 16 touchdowns while being intercepted 11 times. For his Mizzou career, Bazelak passed for 5,058 yards and 25 touchdowns. He will compete for the Indiana starting quarterback job at Indiana with Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams III and Donaven McCulley. Bazelak has three years of college eligibility remaining.